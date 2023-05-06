Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, May 5: Madi Reeves records 800th career strikeout in Yorkville softball win

SOFTBALL
Yorkville 12, Minooka 1
Yorkville’s Madi Reeves struck out 13, including her 200th strikeout of the season and 800th career strikeout. Sam Davidowski led the Foxes (23-1, 11-0) offensively with three hits and three RBIs, and Katlyn Schraeder had a two-run homer to end the six-inning game. Jensen Krantz and Abby Pool both went 2-for-3.
Oswego East 15, Naperville North 5
Mary Kate Quaid went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer run for the Wolves (15-8) in a suspended game from April 22. Mia Corres went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and May Pasqualini 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI.
BASEBALL
Westmont 10, Plano 7
Josh Stellwagen went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Nick Serio had three RBIs for the Reapers (4-22).
Seneca 7, Sandwich 4
Austin Marks went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Dino Barbanente 2-for-2 with a walk for Sandwich.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Yorkville
Yorkville’s Josh Pugh ran a school record 48.67 seconds in the 400-meter dash at Lockport’s Bill Jackson Invitational. Yorkville took sixth out of 16 teams in the Men’s Combined standings.