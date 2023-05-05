Wine on the Fox festival returns to downtown Oswego park Saturday and Sunday

In what has become an annual tradition, Oswego residents and visitors to Oswego will be able to drink wine along the scenic Fox River while listening to music.

The village’s Wine on the Fox event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 6 and noon to 6 p.m. May 7 at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St. on the east bank of the Fox River in downtown Oswego. The village began hosting the event in 2005.

In 2020, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wine on the Fox is presented by john greene Realtor.

People were happy to see the festival return in 2021, said Julie Hoffman, events manager for the village of Oswego. Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of Oswego’s annual event programming and provide community amenities throughout the year.

More wineries will participate in this year’s festival. Eleven wineries will participate this year, compared to between six and eight wineries last year, Hoffman said. “We added three new wineries that have never participated before.”

Participating in this year’s Wine on the Fox include Oswego’s own Fox Valley Winery. New wineries participating include Hopewell Winery, Lynfred Winery and The Pour Vineyard.

“The event has kept building and building over the years.” — Oswego events manager Julie Hoffman

Oswego Brewing Co. also will be at the event. Several food vendors also will be part of Wine on the Fox.

Hoffman said the idea behind Wine on the Fox was to create an annual event that would bring Oswego residents together.

“And a big partner in that initiative was the Fox Valley Winery,” she said. “They were the ones that came up with the idea. The event has kept building and building over the years. It started as a one-day event and then went to a two-day event.”

Other wine-related activities include painting a wine-themed picture on a canvas and painting a wine glass. For families who attend, the event also features children’s activities, including face painting.

The event has proved to be popular. An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people attend the event every year, Hoffman said.

As she said, the festival couldn’t take place without the help of its volunteers. “We have over 100 people that come up and volunteer their time to make this happen.”

Wine on the Fox is a free event. For those who want to drink, the cost for ticket packages begins at $20 plus applicable ticketing fees, when bought online before the event. The price includes a commemorative wine glass.

Those wishing to consume alcohol at the event must be at least 21 and show a valid photo ID and buy a ticket package. Outside beverages are prohibited, except for bottled water, milk and children’s drinks. Wine on the Fox will take place rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Tickets are available at wineonthefox.com. Advance sales end at 11:59 p.m. May 5.

Hoffman said she hopes that visitors who attend the festival will also explore Oswego and see what it has to offer. “It is a great place to live or visit.”

More information is available at wineonthefox.com.