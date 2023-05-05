Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, May 4: Kaitlyn Schofield homers twice, K’s 13, Newark beats Herscher in 11 innings

SOFTBALL
Newark 3, Herscher 2 (11 innings)
Kaitlyn Schofield slugged two solo homers and struck out 13 batters while allowing just three hits in a complete-game 11-inning effort, and the Norsemen (25-1) scored a run in the top of the 11th to get the nonconference win. Danica Peshia was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Schofield scored all three of Newark’s runs.
Oswego East 5, Plainfield East 4 (9 innings)
Ryenne Sinta walk-off, bases-clearing three-run double gave the Wolves the comeback win in nine innings on Senior Night. Kenzie Gatz pitched all nine innings for Oswego East (14-8, 7-4 Southwest Prairie Conference), allowing six hits and striking out six. Mia Corres had a triple, RBI and run scored.
Yorkville 9, Plainfield South 1
Julia Hupp struck out nine and allowed one unearned run on five hits, and Kayla Kersting hit a towering two-run homer for the Foxes (22-1, 10-0 Southwest Prairie Conference). Sam Davidowski went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Kaitlyn Roberts was 2-for-4 and Regan Bishop drove in two runs.
Yorkville Christian 12, South Beloit 2
Grace Allgood struck out 14 in a one-hitter and went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Mustangs. Kaelia Fox went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Bridget Hooper went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Oswego 8, West Aurora 0
Dylan McGee struck out four over six innings, allowing just two hits, and Eddie Scaccia threw an inning to close out the shutout as the Panthers (18-7, 8-1) swept the three-game Southwest Prairie West series. Trey Hernandez was 2-for-2 with a double, run scored and three RBIs and Chase Gerwig scored three runs and drove in one for Oswego, which won its seventh straight game.
Oswego East 8, Yorkville 2
Ryan Johnson struck out 10 in a complete-game four-hitter and Eric Lewis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wolves (16-7, 7-2), who took the rubber game of the SPC West series for their third straight series win. Josh Polubinski added a multi-hit game and Cody Haynes had a big two-out two-run hit.
Nate Harris and Kameron Yearsley slugged solo homers for Yorkville (12-10, 5-4).
Coal City 11, Plano 1 (5 innings)
Jason Phillips went 2-for-2 with a double for Plano (4-21).
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego East 8, West Aurora 0