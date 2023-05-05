Leslie Smogor takes place on Yorkville School District Y115 board Friday morning

YORKVILLE – Leslie Smogor was appointed to the Yorkville School District Y115 Board of Education Friday morning, immediately taking the oath of office and her place at the table.

Smogor will serve out the two years remaining on the term of board member Robert Brenart, who resigned April 24.

Standing next to board President Lynn Burks, Smogor read the lengthy oath from a computer screen, during a special meeting at the district’s central offices on Center Parkway.

The appointment comes after Smogor and Jason Demas received the same number of votes in the April 4 election. The two were seeking a four-year term on the board.

Under the Illinois Constitution, tie votes in election races are to be decided by drawing lots to determine the winner.

The day following Brenart’s resignation, the Kendall County Elections Office conducted a drawing and Demas emerged the winner.

Burks said board members had already determined that they would appoint whoever lost the drawing, making clear that Demas would have received the appointment had the drawing gone the other way.

Demas will be sworn in to a four-year term on May 8, along with Darren Crawford and Michael Houston. Michael Knoll will take the oath for a two-year term.

Yorkville School District Y115 is divided into two areas, one each north and south of the Fox River.

Smogor ran from the northern, or Bristol section of the district, facing Crawford, Demas and Jorge Ayala, with voters selecting two candidates for a full four-year term each.

On election night, Crawford was on top with 1,616 votes to 1,562 for Demas, followed by Smogor with 1,527 ballots and Ayala with 1,422.

It appeared that Demas had narrowly edged out Smogor for the second available Bristol seat on the board, behind the front-running Crawford.

However, as additional ballot totals were counted, particularly the handful from the tiny portion of the district that extends into Kane County, Smogor and Demas found themselves tied for the second spot with 1,591 votes apiece.

With Brenart coming from the Bristol side of the district, the stage was set for both Demas and Smogor to gain a seat on the board, whatever the result of the drawing.

Stepping down from the board on May 8 will be Burks, Tom Kozlowicz, Ashley Rhea Fichtel and Jenny Morgan.