Yorkville School District Y115 Board to appoint Smogor to vacant seat Friday

YORKVILLE – Leslie Smogor will be appointed and take the oath of office for a two-year term on the Yorkville School District Y115 Board of Education.

Her May 5 appointment will take effect immediately.

Smogor’s path to a place on the Yorkville School Board was a bit unusual.

Yorkville School District Y115 is divided into two areas, one each north and south of the Fox River.

Smogor ran from the northern, or Bristol section of the district, facing Darren Crawford, Jason Demas and Jorge Ayala, with voters to select two candidates for a full four-year term each.

On election night, Crawford was on top with 1,616 votes to 1,562 for Demas, followed by Smogor with 1,527 ballots and Ayala with 1,422.

It appeared that Demas had narrowly edged out Smogor for the second seat on the board, behind the front-running Crawford.

However, as additional ballot totals were counted, particularly the handful from the tiny portion of the district that extends into Kane County, Smogor and Demas found themselves tied for the second spot with 1,591 votes apiece.

It was only a day before the election results were to be certified on April 25 that the Yorkville School Board met for its regularly scheduled meeting.

Two bombshells dropped at that meeting.

The first was the resignation of Superintendent Tim Shimp, who announced he was leaving for a job in the private sector.

The other was the resignation of board member Robert Brenart, a 28-year board veteran with two years left on his current term of office.

The Kendall County Elections Office was scheduled to perform a drawing the next day to determine whether Smogor or Demas would win the four-year term.

Brenart’s resignation set the stage for both candidates gaining a seat on the school board, whatever the result of the drawing.

The next afternoon Kendall County Director of Elections Natalie Hisaw drew one of two numbered pingpong balls from a plastic Folger’s coffee can.

Under the Illinois Constitution, tie votes in election races are to be decided by drawing lots to determine the winner.

Fate awarded the four-year seat to Demas.

However, with Brenart coming from the Bristol side of the district, members of the current School Board were already planning to give the appointment to whoever did not win the drawing, saying that to do so would be to respect the will of the voters.

As a result, the board has scheduled a special meeting on May 5 to appoint Smogor effective immediately.

“It was quite the whirlwind to get here,” Smogor said. “It was unique.”

The election winners will be sworn-in on May 8. They include Crawford, Demas and Michael Houston, who will serve four-year terms, along with Michael Knoll, who was unopposed for a two-year term on the board.

Stepping down from the board are President Lynn Burks and members Tom Kozlowicz, Ashley Rhea Fichtel and Jenny Morgan.