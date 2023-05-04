Yorkville police reports / April 28-May 4, 2023

Information in the April 28-May 4, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man charged with DUI

Sean Kramer, 40, of the 0-100 block of North Cherry Drive in Oswego, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for improper lane use at 2:35 p.m. April 25 at the intersection of South Bridge (Route 47) and Fox streets. After the traffic stop, Kramer was placed under arrest.

Vehicle crash nets DUI charge

Fermin Benitez, 21, of the 600 block of Fifth Avenue, Aurora, was charged with driving under the influence, no proof of insurance and improper lane use in connection with a vehicle collision at 3:50 a.m. on April 30 at the intersection of routes 71 and 126.

Police said a vehicle driven by Benitez was traveling south in on the wrong side of the median in the northbound lane and was stuck by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Yorkville woman traveling north in the correct lane. There were no injuries. Benitez was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville to await a court hearing.