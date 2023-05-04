Yorkville American Legion Post 489 inviting donations for Poppy Days May 8-14; proceeds to benefit veterans and their families

YORKVILLE – In the bleak landscape of the Western Front during the First World War, the devastation was so complete that virtually nothing would grow, except for the bright red poppies that flourished in Belgium and northern France.

Even as the war raged, the poppy was becoming a symbol of hope and remembrance, particularly because of the 1915 poem “In Flanders Fields,” by a doctor in the Canadian army.

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow/Between the crosses row on row...”

Since then, the poppy has become an official symbol for showing support for the Armed Forces community and for remembering those who died on the field of battle.

Yorkville American Legion Post 489 and its Auxiliary will stage its annual Poppy Awareness Day from May 8-14, seeking donations for the Legion’s efforts to help veterans and their families.

Auxiliary members Joanne Leibold and Diane Dillow pinned one of the bright red poppies on the green Hawaiian shirt worn by Mayor John Purcell at a recent Yorkville City Council meeting to promote the event.

“I’ll water it every day,” the mayor said.

Purcell presented the two women with a proclamation from the city making Poppy Awareness Days official in Yorkville.

Receptacles for donations will be available in many Yorkville businesses throughout the week of Poppy Awareness Days.

Members of the Auxiliary will set up a tent for taking donations at the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club Spring Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 6 at Town Square Park.

They also will be accepting donations at Mike and Denise’s Pizzeria and Pub, 728 E. Veteran’s Parkway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 9 and at Grace Coffee and Wine, 42 W. Countryside Parkway, from 10 a.m. to noon on May 13.

Finally, the group will be in front of the Yorkville Jewel store, 234 E. Veterans Parkway, for most of the day on May 12-14.