Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday May 3: Sandwich baseball outlasts Plano in nine innings

BASEBALL
Sandwich 12, Plano 10 (9 innings)
Dino Barbanente was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Austin Marks was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Hunter Pavia scored two runs and had an RBI for the Indians (9-12, 2-10), who scored two runs in the top of the ninth for the Interstate 8 Conference win. Chance Lange, who started, struck out 10 over six innings.
Rylan Aguirre was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and four RBIs and Jason Phillips had two runs scored and two RBIs for Plano, which forced extra innings with five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Oswego East 14, Yorkville 4
Dylan Kubeck went 3-for-3 with two triples and a walk and Josh Polubinski and Eric Lewis both added multi-hit games as the Wolves (15-7, 6-2) scored eight runs in the second inning to bounce back to take the second game of the Southwest Prairie West series. Cody Haynes had two RBIs and walked twice and Patrick Flynn threw five innings to get the win.
Sebastian Westphal and Nate Harris both went 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI for Yorkville (12-9, 5-3).
Oswego 7, West Aurora 1
Ethan Sutton struck out five in a complete-game five hitter, and Trey Hernandez went 4-for-4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for Oswego (17-7, 7-1 SPC West).
Newark 13, Hiawatha 1
Joe Martin went 3-for-3 and Jake Kruser, Caden Wheeler and Landon Begovac had multi-hit days for Newark. Winning pitcher Clay Friestad struck out three over five innings, allowing one run on two hits.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 15, Joliet West 0
Kayla Kersting and Sara Ebner homered and Sara Davidowski was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Foxes (21-1, 9-0), who banged out 13 hits and scored seven runs in the second inning. Madi Reeves struck out 12 and allowed one hit and one walk over four innings.
Sycamore 9, Sandwich 5
Jillian Ashley went 2-for-3 with two triples and Allison Olson drove in two runs for Sandwich (11-10, 4-8 Interstate 8 Conference). Alexis Sexton was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Oswego 10, Waubonsie Valley 7 (Tuesday’s result)
Cori Kennedy homered to tie the single-season home run record and drove in three runs, Aubriella Garza went 2-for-4 with her own homer and two RBIs and Kaylee LaChappell had an inside-the-park home run for Oswego (15-6).
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottawa 3, Plano 1
Diana Toxqui scored a goal in the 60th minute and Ryenn Foote had 14 saves in goal for Plano.
“Great night for soccer. Our girls fought hard again tonight. The match was very even,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said. “They were able to get two goals in the first half off of some great shots that floated over top of our keeper. In the second half Diana was able to crash the net on the back side of the goal from a free kick and put in a goal for us. Our girls were pretty disappointed because they really wanted this win, but they played very hard.”