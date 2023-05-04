Plano police reports / April 28-May 4, 2023

Information in the April 28-May 4, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Hjaiej Houssem, 36, of the 300 block of Gregory Street, Plano, for aggravated speeding after a traffic stop at 2:55 p.m. April 27 on Route 34 at Needham Road. Police said Houssem was released after being given a court date.

Cited for license violation

Plano police ticketed Salvador Crisostomo-Hernandez, 32, of the 3000 block of Winchester Court, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 8:51 a.m. May 1 on Eldamain Road at Hoffman Street. Police said Crisostomo-Hernandez was released after being given a court date.