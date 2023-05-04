Parkview Christian announces hiring of Alyssa Smith as new AD

Parkview Christian has announced the hiring of Alyssa Smith as its new athletic director, the school announced in a press release this week.

Smith, who lives on the family farm north of Somonauk with her husband Brett and three children, has been the Parkview upper campus PE coordinator and health sciences teacher, in addition to the assistant girls varsity basketball coach for the last two years.

Smith has a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from Truman State University and a master’s degree in public health - Health Promotion from Northern Illinois University. During college, she was a member of the women’s basketball team, a team captain, and an Academic-All American. During her undergraduate studies, she was heavily involved in athletic performance research and presented her research at the National Conference of Undergraduate Research and the National Strength and Conditioning Association National Conference.