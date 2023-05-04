Oswego police reports / April 28-May 4, 2023

Information in the April 28-May 4, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Assault, weapons incident under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon they took at 10:39 p.m. April 28 in the 700 block of Spires Drive. Police said the charges involve a juvenile victim and a witness.

Retail theft arrest

Oswego police arrested Asima Usman, 36, of the 2500 block of Dickens Court, Aurora, on a charge of retail theft at 4:30 p.m May 1 at a retail store in the 2300 block of Route 34.

Credit cards stolen, used

Oswego police took a report of burglary to a motor vehicle and fraud at 5:59 p.m. May 1 in the 500 block of Treasure Drive. Police said credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle and used between April 30 and May 1.

Plano man arrested

Oswego police arrested Brett A. Meyer, 49 of the 3800 block of Pratt Court, Plano, at 10:48 p.m. April 30 at a restaurant in the 100 block of West Washington Street on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and aggravated battery to police. Police said Meyer was transported to the county jail in Yorkville to await a bond hearing.

90-year-old reports theft

A 90-year-old Oswego resident told village police at 12:10 p.m. April 28 that she had property valued at less than $50 stolen from her person while patronizing a business in the 2700 block of Route 34.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash report they took at 3:36 a.m. April 30 on Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail.

Speeding citation issued

Oswego police ticketed Marcus L. Davis, 21, of the 8000 block of Waterbury Drive, Joliet, for speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 3:49 a.m. April 29 on Plainfield Road at Andover Drive.

Vehicle damaged on Bobcat Lane

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to a vehicle at 10 a.m. April 27 in the 400 block of Bobcat Lane. Police said the dollar amount of the damage is yet to be determined and the case was closed because of a lack of leads.

Juvenile arrested

Oswego police arrested a juvenile at 11:50 a.m. April 27 at Oswego East High School on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at an unknown time April 24 in a private parking lot in the 1400 block of Douglas Road. Police described the offending vehicle as a silver Kia Sorento driven by a female.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Chad C. Sanders, 51, of the 500 block of Truman Drive, Oswego, at 8:15 p.m. April 27 on a charge of domestic battery.