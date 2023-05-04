Oswego OKs concept plans for townhouse development at Wolf’s Crossing, Douglas roads in split ballot

Plans are moving ahead for a 52-unit townhouse development planned for 10 acres at the southwest intersection of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Douglas Road extended in Oswego.

At a special Oswego Village Board meeting Tuesday, village trustees 4-2 approved a concept plan for the project. Voting “no” were trustees Karin McCarthy-Lange and Kit Kuhrt.

In December 2021, the Village Board had approved a concept plan for a 48-unit rental senior housing project called Gemini Senior Living that was proposed on the land. But that project was scrapped because the developer was not able to secure Illinois Housing Development Authority tax credits to fund the project.

The townhouse units would be between 1,800 and 2,000 square feet in size and priced at between $375,000 and $400,000.

“I’d rather see this portion being part of a larger plan where we know we’re going to have additional housing options as far as single-family homes in addition to the multi-family living,” village trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said.

Village trustee Tom Guist disagreed.

“I think it’s a product that’s needed that we don’t have a lot of in the village in the right location,” he said. “So I’m in support of it.”

“I think it’s a product that’s needed that we don’t have a lot of in the village in the right location. So I’m in support of it.” — Tom Guist, Oswego village trustee

Staff has recommended approval of the concept plan, but has concerns on how the project would tie in with future development to the south. It also believes that modifications to the roadway geometry on the north end of Kavya Lane are required to provided adequate ability for snowplows, garbage trucks and other emergency vehicles to turn around.

Staff also wants to see that the water main is looped and connected to the existing line on the north side of Wolfs Crossing and also looped on the south side.

“The long dead-end shown is not permitted,” staff said in a memo to village trustees.