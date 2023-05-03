Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, May 2: Oswego baseball takes series opener with West Aurora

BASEBALL
Oswego 9, West Aurora 5
Trey Hernandez had three RBIs and a run scored, Tyler Stack had two RBIs and a run scored and Chase Gerwig scored twice for the Panthers (16-7, 6-1), who scored four runs in the second, built a 7-1 lead, and held on to win the opener of a three-game Southwest Prairie West series.
SOFTBALL
Newark 10, Serena 0
Kaitlyn Schofield struck out eight and allowed just two hits over five innings and went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI at the plate for Newark (23-1, 11-0 Little Ten Conference). Kodi Rizzo was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored and Taylor Kruser was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Sandwich 5, Kaneland 2
Breanna Sexton went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Alexis Sexton, Aubrey Cyr and Allison Olson each went 2-for-4 for Sandwich (11-9, 4-7 Interstate 8 Conference), which banged out 14 hits. Cyr struck out six in the circle.
Yorkville 13, Plainfield Central 2
Sara Ebner went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and Kayla Kersting went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Foxes (20-1, 8-0), who had 19 hits in the six-inning game. Winning pitcher Sarah Carlson struck out five.
Yorkville Christian 14, Harvest Christian 4
Emma Schleining struck out 10 in the circle and had a double and five RBIs at the plate for Yorkville Christian.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich 238, Plano 146, Somonauk 38, IMSA 31, Yorkville Christian 31, Hinckley-Big Rock 22
Sandwich’s Simeion Harris won the 400 in a personal record 53.42 seconds and long jump (5.63 meters), Wyatt Miller won the 800 (2:03.43), Dylan Young the 110 hurdles (17.65) and high jump (1.73 meters) and Daniel Reedy the shot put (13.67 meters) and the discus (37.76 meters). Sandwich also won the 4x200 relay.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Rosary 222, Plano 124, Sandwich 94, Hinckley-Big Rock 35, Somonauk 15, Yorkville Christian 12
Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the 800 in 2:23.15 and Claire Allen swept the shot put (11.50 meters) and discus (38.87 meters).