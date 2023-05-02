‘The library won’t be the same’: Yorkville honors retiring librarian Dixie DeBord

YORKVILLE – Dixie DeBord has been a familiar face at the Yorkville Public Library for more than 23 years, and one who fellow employees looked up to for her knowledge and expertise.

Library Director Shelley Augustine, Mayor John Purcell and the Yorkville City Council honored DeBord April 25 on her recent retirement.

DeBord started part-time at the library in 1999, before becoming a full-time employee in 2003 as Director of Technical Services, cataloging and processing library materials.

“I still get a thrill when a new box of books comes in and I get to be the first person to crack a new book open with curiosity, wonder, awe, and sometimes laughter,” DeBord said. “I will miss that.”

She added: “The books I love found me and now I will have to go out and find them.”

Augustine noted the incredible growth at the library during DeBord’s time there.

“Dixie played an integral part in the interior design of our current building by selecting finishes, furnishings, and space planning,” Augustine said. “She has watched our physical collection grow from 30,000 items to over 70,000 items in recent years.

Augustine said that some of DeBord’s job duties were of necessity, serving as a maintenance worker, plumber, painter and landscaper.

“You name it, she could do it,” Augustine said of DeBord.

Augustine said she has worked with DeBord for more than 16 years.

“She was someone that I looked up to, and during my first few years she was someone I considered as a mentor,” Augustine said.

Augustine turned directly to DeBord to add: “Dixie, You’ve always been our resident rock star and your passion for your work is clear to me every day.

“Some people might think that ‘Valuing teamwork, helpfulness, and friendliness’ is just a phrase in our library’s values statement, but you really live it my friend,” Augustine said. “The library won’t be the same without you. We will all miss you dearly.”