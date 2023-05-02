Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, May 1: Newark’s Joe Martin strikes out 14, but Serena wins in extra innings

BASEBALL
Serena 2, Newark 1 (8 innings)
Todd Smith had a walk-off single for Serena in the bottom of the eighth. Newark’s Joe Martin struck out 14 over six and two-third innings, allowing one run on two hits. Martin also went 2-for-2 at the plate.
SOFTBALL
Ottawa 11, Sandwich 1
Ottawa scored five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth for the five-inning win. Alexis Sexton broke up the Ottawa no-hitter in the third inning with a slap up the middle, and Lily Geltz ended the shut out with a hit in the gap driving Sexton home for Sandwich (10-9, 3-7 Interstate 8 Conference).
GIRLS SOCCER
Sycamore 4, Plano 0
Sycamore scored three goals in the second half to open up its Interstate 8 game with Plano. Ryenn Foote had 20 saves in goal for the Reapers.