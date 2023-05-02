Hilltop Gardeners set 57th annual plant sale for May 13 at Oswego’s Fox Bend Golf Course

The 57th annual fundraiser plant sale for Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, inside the large event tent at Fox Bend Golf Course, 3516 Route 34, Oswego.

Plants for sale will include perennials, natives, vegetables and herbs. Also at the sale will be an area set aside for garden treasures, decorative items, tools, etc.

The plant sale is the club’s only fundraiser, and the proceeds are used on many beautification projects in the area and on educational opportunities for the surrounding communities. For information about the sale or the garden club, email Ronda at rondasavon@comcast.net or visit the club’s Facebook page.