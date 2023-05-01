Oswegoland Park District awarded grant to develop Fox River Trail bike rest area in Boulder Hill

The Oswegoland Park District has been awarded a Kendall County TAP Grant to develop a Fox River Trail bike rest area at Boulder Point in the Boulder Hill subdivision.

The scope of work includes the installation of a pedestrian crosswalk, bike rest stop and native landscaping. The pedestrian crosswalk with pushbutton flashing signals will help trail users safely cross Route 25 from the Fox River Trail to Boulder Point at the intersection of Route 25 and Boulder Hill Pass. No crosswalk currently exists at the busy intersection.

The bike rest stop will include benches, trash cans, bike racks, a bottle filler/bike repair station and directional and informative trail signage. Native landscaping will be used in the rain garden, along the slope next to the existing parking lot.

The grant approval amount is $95,000, with 50% ($47,500) to be reimbursed by Kendall County after completion. Park District staff plans to finalize the design documents in 2023 and then bid, construct and complete the project in 2024.