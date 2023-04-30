Open Roads ABATE promoting May as Motorcycle Awareness Month

May has been designated as Motorcycle Awareness Month. Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc., has started its motorcycle awareness and membership drives for the year. Membership benefits include legal services, an insurance policy for accidental death and dismemberment, electronic updates on legislature and alerts, information on current laws and regulations and the down rider program.

ABATE is dedicated to preserving the rights of all motorcyclists and works with the Illinois Department of Transportation to make roads safe for motorcycles with projects such as Motorcycle Awareness and motorcycle training programs. These programs help make drivers more aware of motorcyclists on the road and help reduce accidents. ABATE of IL Inc. also offers free training on how to ride a motorcycle or reinforce riding skills.