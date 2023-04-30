Court appearance pending for Oswego man facing felony sexual assault, abuse charges

An Oswego man is scheduled to appear in court next month on felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In a statement, Oswego police identified the suspect as Allen A. Taft, 82, of the 200 block of Judson Avenue.

Police said the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Taft with three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Feb. 10. Police said the alleged incidents occurred between July 2008 and Jul 2015.

The charges were the result of a 10-month police investigation that concluded in February.

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Taft at his residence without incident Feb. 27. He was booked and processed at the Kendall County jail in Yorkville where he posted bond the next day.

Taft’s next court date is scheduled for June 1, police said.