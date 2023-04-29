Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, April 28: Oswego takes seventh at Roger Wilcox Invitational

BOYS TRACK

Roger Wilcox Invitational

Oswego placed seventh at the Panthers’ Roger Wilcox Invitational won by Batavia. Oswego’s Owen Fitzgerald (51.58 seconds) won the 400-meter dash. The Oswego 4x800 relay team of Brady Nelson, Matt Padilla, Brodey Skipworth and Stephen Lundy won in 8:24.17.

BASEBALL

Oswego East 10, Lincoln-Way East 8 (8 innings)

Ryan Johnson threw four strong innings and Jackson Petsche got the win in relief for the Wolves (14-6). Christian Martyn, Cody Haynes and Zach Polubinski each had multiple-hit days.

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Newark 3

Preston Johnson’s two-run single in the top of the 10th inning gave the Royals the win. Landon Begovac went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Norsemen.

BOYS TENNIS

Oswego 7, Yorkville 0

Oswego had singles wins from Collin Pope, Nathan Wentzell and Sam Mongangu and doubles wins from Payton Cardamone and Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid and Kaleb Pope, Jack Wentzell and Reyhan Tanovic and Elijah Tsang and Henry Nelson.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln-Way West 4, Oswego 3

Marissa Moffett went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Cori Kennedy had a triple and two RBIs and Jaelynn Anthony had a double for Oswego (14-6).