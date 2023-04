The Women’s Group of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk will host a spring rummage sale Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

The sale will be in the parish center, 130 W. LaSalle St., and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 28 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29.