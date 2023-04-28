Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, April 27: Oswego, Oswego East, Yorkville baseball all complete three-game sweeps

BASEBALL
Oswego 5, Plainfield North 2
Trey Hernandez’s grand slam highlighted a five-run Oswego fifth inning, as the Panthers rallied to complete a three-game Southwest Prairie West sweep. Dylan McGee preserved the win with 2.2 innings of shutout relief, striking out two.
Yorkville 6, West Aurora 2
Nate Harris struck out 11 over six shutout innings, allowing just one hit, as the Foxes (11-8, 4-2) completed a three-game sweep of the Southwest Prairie West series. At the plate Jackson Roberts was 2-for-3 with a walk, Kameron Yearsley was 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI and Gage Range doubled and drove in two runs.
Oswego East 8, Minooka 3
Griffin Sleyko struck out nine in a complete-game four-hitter and Mike Polubinski hit a three-run homer for the Wolves, who completed the three-game Southwest Prairie West sweep. Dylan Kubek, Josh Polubinski and Logan South each had multiple-hit days.
Sandwich 21, Earlville 0
Chance Lange was 3-for-3 with a homer, double, four runs scored and two RBIs, Hunter Pavia was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Taylor Adams struck out 10 for Sandwich.
SOFTBALL
Newark 13, Somonauk 3
Kaitlyn Schofield went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, three runs scored and four RBIs, and Bre Dixon was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Newark. Schofield struck out nine and scattered seven hits over five innings.
Yorkville 7, Romeoville 3
Julia Hupp and Sarah Carlson combined to strike out 10, and Sam Davidowski was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Foxes (19-1, 7-0). Kayla Kersting was 2-for-3 with a triple, Abby Pool was 2-for-3 with a double and Kaitlyn Roberts drove in two runs.
Oswego East 7, Plainfield Central 5
May Pasqualini went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases and Mia Corres went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and run scored for the Wolves (13-6, 6-2).
Sandwich 5, Streator 2
Peyton Dudzik pitched all seven innings for Sandwich (10-8, 3-6 Interstate 8 Conference), while at the plate Breanna Sexton went 2-for-4 and Allison Olson drove in two runs. Sexton, Hailey Hoffmann, and Jillian Ashley each had an RBI as well.
Oswego 1, Joliet West 0
Jaelynn Anthony’s solo home run accounted for the only run of the game, and Anthony also struck out four in a complete game for Oswego (14-5). Kaylee LaChappell and Aubriella Garza recorded Oswego’s other hits.
Aurora Central Catholic 11, Plano 2
Kaden Aguirre had two hits, including a double, and Jake Decker also doubled for Plano (3-18).
BOYS TENNIS
Oswego 7, Plainfield South 0
Oswego had singles wins from Collin Pope, Nathan Wentzell and Sam Mongangu and doubles wins from Payton Cardamone/Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid/Kaleb Pope, Jack Wentzell/Reyhan Tanovic and Elijah Tsang/Henry Nelson.
GIRLS SOCCER
Plano 4, DePue 2
Alexa Diaz scored two goals and Natalia Constantino and Taylor Riederer each scored one for the Reapers. Abbey Polomchak had four saves in goals.
“It was a competitive match tonight, but our girls controlled much of the game,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said. “It was good to see our team be able to connect passes and make good runs. We were also able to get some good looks at goal tonight, more so they in some of our recent games. It was also nice to see some of our freshmen like Taylor and Natalia pick up their first varsity goals. We also have our JV goalie, Abbey fill in the goalie position tonight and she did a great job as well.”