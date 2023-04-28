Plans for proposed Oswego subdivision moving forward despite concerns from neighbors

Plans continue to move forward for a proposed 326-unit subdivision off of Wolf’s Crossing Road in Oswego despite concerns from neighbors.

Oswego’s Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss a final planned unit development and subdivision plat for the Piper Glen single-family subdivision proposed along the south side of Wolf’s Crossing Road, west of Douglas Road. The subdivision is proposed just east of the Southbury subdivision.

Neighbors have voiced concerns about stormwater drainage and how it would affect Southbury subdivision’s existing traffic. That includes Gerald Struve, who raised concerns about water retention on the proposed Piper Glen site. He told board members the problem has been so persistent that the residents in his neighborhood have taken to calling it “Lake Southbury.”

On April 5, the Village Board approved ordinances annexing the project site into the village, rezoning the land from R-1 to R-2 (single-family residential), and granted developer M/I Homes preliminary approval for the subdivision, subject to engineering review. All of the ordinances were passed in two, 4-1 votes with board member Kit Kuhrt voting no and board member Brian Thomas abstaining from the vote.

In its report to the Planning and Zoning Commission, village staff said the proposed final PUD and subdivision plat is in substantial conformance to the approved preliminary plat and recommended approval.

Reporter David Petesch contributed to this report.