Oswego police chief set to retire in June

Oswego Police Chief Jeff Burgner will retire on June 13 following 27 years of service to the village.

“There is not enough that can be said about Jeff’s commitment and contributions to Oswego,” Village President Troy Parlier said in a news release from the village. “He has led a first-class operation that has always kept our community’s safety and well being as their priority. It has been my privilege to be associated with Jeff and this organization these past four years.”

Burgner was hired as an Oswego police officer in 1996, became a detective in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004. He graduated from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command in 2007 and went on to be appointed police captain in 2010.

He was appointed Oswego police chief in 2014 and has since led several initiatives to enhance the police department’s role in the community, the release stated.

Under his leadership, the department has continued to meet the highest standards of professionalism with its commitment to provide outstanding services, build strong community relationships and prevent crime. During Burgner’s tenure, the Oswego Police Department has been recognized for excellence in public safety by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

In 2021, the Department received its sixth accreditation award, making it among only 5% of Illinois law enforcement agencies that are accredited by CALEA, according to the release. Burgner oversaw the planning and construction of the Oswego Police headquarters, which opened in 2018, to meet the needs of a growing community and provide a modernized building better suited for police work.

By ensuring Oswego’s officers receive the highest level of training, the department has been able to respond more effectively to the changing expectations of police, the release stated.

Along with prioritizing staff training, Burgner has implemented a succession plan that has prepared the Department for retirements.

“It has been my honor and privilege to work with the amazing men and women of the Oswego Police Department,” Burgner said in the release. “I will forever be thankful for the friendships, support and dedication from everyone I had the privilege to work with.”

Burgner will be recognized for his service at the June 13 Village Board meeting. The village will begin the process of selecting the next police chief over the coming months.