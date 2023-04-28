DeKalb County mobile home tax bills due May 1

DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer is reminding mobile home taxpayers that the May 1 mobile home tax bill due date is approaching. Mobile home tax bills were sent Feb. 24.

There are more than 900 mobile homes in DeKalb County, the majority of them in mobile home parks in DeKalb, Cortland, Genoa, Sandwich, Sycamore and Waterman. Mobile Home Local Service Tax is billed only to owners and/or occupants of mobile homes.

“We are pleased to be using the recently improved billing system so that we can make our office more efficient and, more importantly, improve our ability to serve taxpayers. We now accept debit and credit card payments,” Springer said in a news release. “The bills are easy for taxpayers to read. The calculation of their bill is clearly stated. The bill also includes a listing of the taxing bodies to which that person’s taxes will be distributed.’

Mobile home owners should be aware that mobile home taxes must be paid prior to a mobile home being moved or transferring the title of a mobile home to a new owner.

Mobile home taxpayers are reminded of the law that makes the delinquent penalty $25 per month. This law also provides that the names of those taxpayers who remain delinquent be published in the newspaper, and that properties with any current or back taxes that are delinquent be sold at the annual tax sale.

Mobile home bills are due Monday, May 1. Payments may be made by mail or in person at the DeKalb County Treasurer’s Office, 110 E. Sycamore St. in Sycamore. Mobile home taxes also can be paid online using a e-check or debit/credit card at dekalbcouny.org.

For information, call Springer’s office at 815-895-7112.