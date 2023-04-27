Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ’s spring rummage sale this Friday, Saturday

Shoppers will find many bargains at the spring rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ.

A selection of household goods, kitchen items, toys and games, books, clothing for all ages, furniture, tools, holiday decor, collectibles, jewelry and miscellaneous items will be available.

A popular tradition of the two-day event is the bake sale featuring an assortment of home-baked goodies, which sell out quickly.

Saturday is Bag Day when bargain hunters can fill a provided, brown paper grocery bag for $3. Remaining larger items that do not fit in a grocery bag may be bought at half price.

This semiannual event is a longtime tradition at the church. Women in the church’s circle began hosting rummage sales more than 40 years ago in the building now housing Chapel on the Green. Proceeds from the sale will support church programs, ministries, building needs and charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville. For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.