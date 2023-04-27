Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, April 26: Oswego baseball beats Minooka in 16-inning marathon

BASEBALL
Oswego 6, Minooka 5
Ethan Valles single in the top of the 16th gave the Panthers (14-7, 4-1) the win in a Southwest Prairie West marathon. Nick Tickle got the win in relief. Valles and Trey Hernandez went 4-for-8 at the plate, Valles driving in two runs.
Yorkville 3, Plainfield North 2
The Foxes (10-8, 3-2 Southwest Prairie West) walked it off on a Michael Dopart suicide squeeze play in the bottom of the seventh to salvage game three of their series against Plainfield North. LeBaron Lee struck out eight over six innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks. Kameron Yearsley homered and struck out the side in an inning of relief. Dopart was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Somonauk 10, Newark 7
Coleton Eade had a two-run go-ahead double in the top of the sixth for Somonauk, who went on to the Little Ten Conference win. Jake Kruser went 3-for-4 at the plate for Newark. Joe Martin, Landon Begovac and Clay Friestad each drove in runs for the Norsemen in a four-run third inning. Kruser, Friestad, and Cole Reibel each racked up multiple hits for Newark.
Morris 10, Plano 0
Jason Phillips went 2-for-3 at the plate and Jake Decker had a double at the plate for Plano (3-18, 1-9 Interstate 8 Conference), who managed just four hits.
Sycamore 12, Sandwich 2
Austin Marks doubled and drove in a run and Dino Barbanente doubled and scored a run for Sandwich (7-11, 1-9), which managed just three hits.
SOFTBALL
Oswego East 7, Romeoville 2
Emma Lenczewski struck out a season-high 13 batters and Mia Corres went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run, triple, five RBIs and a run scored for the Wolves, who won their fourth straight. Ryenne Sinta had a double, RBI and run scored.
Yorkville 18, Joliet Central 2
Winning pitcher Sarah Carlson threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Foxes (18-1, 6-0), while at the plate Regan Bishop went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Lily Myers was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Kelsey Grove drove in four runs.
Oswego 15, Plainfield Central 4
Oswego’s Jaelynn Anthony hit for the cycle with a double in the first inning, single in the second, homer in the fourth and triple in the fifth, and had six RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers (13-5). Aubriella Garza and Cori Kennedy also homered for Oswego.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 3, Plano 0
Ryenn Foote had 15 saves in goal for Plano.
“Very hard game tonight. Both team fought hard with a lot of physicality in the play,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said. “Our girls started off a little shaky but then came together as a team and played until the end. Very proud of our defense and goal Ryenn who took some hard hits tonight.”