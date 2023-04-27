Oswego police reports / April 21-27, 2023

Information in the April 21-27, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Two injured in head-on Orchard Road crash

Two people were injured in a head-on traffic crash at 4:31 p.m. April 20 on Orchard Road at Lewis Street in Oswego, police reported. Police said the injured were transported by Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with what were believed to be injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said both vehicles were towed from the scene, and Orchard Road was closed to all traffic for a short time as police and paramedics responded to the crash.

Harassment reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of harassment via electronic communication they took at 5:01 p.m. April 20.

Burglary under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a residential burglary they took at 7:48 p.m. April 20 in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard.

Alcohol arrest

Oswego police arrested a juvenile at 6:15 p.m. April 23 on Crofton Road at Boulder Hill Pass on a charge of consumption of alcohol by a minor.

DUI among charges

Oswego police arrested Nicholas Martinez, 18, of the 10-20 block of Greenbriar Road, Boulder Hill, at 6:15 p.m. April 24 at Crofton Road and Boulder Hill Pass on charges of driving under the influence, unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of cannabis in an unapproved container.

Protection order violation reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of violation of an order of protection which occurred at an unknown time April 23 at a grocery store on Route 30.

Trespass arrest

Oswego police arrested Justin J. Colnar, 42, of the 3000 block of September Drive, Joliet, at 8:37 p.m. April 23 on a charge of criminal trespass.

Thefts under investigation

Oswego police are investigating the theft of electronics in two separate incidents from a store in the 2700 block of Route 34. Police said one theft occurred March 25 and the other occurred April 22.

Vehicle theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at 3 a.m. April 23 in the 600 block of Belmont Avenue.