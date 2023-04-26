Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, April 25: Oswego, Oswego East, Yorkville baseball all winners

BASEBALL
Oswego 10, Plainfield North 0 (5 innings)
Oswego’s Noah Mottet threw a complete-game shutout, striking out six and allowing just two hits, and Trey Hernandez and Cade Duffin each went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and RBI as the Panthers (13-7, 3-1) took the first two games of the Southwest Prairie West series.
Oswego East 4, Minooka 1
Patrick Flynn struck out five and allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 shutout innings, and Mike Polubinski and Josh Polubinski added multi-hit days along with the only two RBIs of the day for the Wolves (12-6, 4-1 Southwest Prairie West).
Yorkville 14, West Aurora 8
Kameron Yearsley went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and a run scored, Nate Harris went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases, Kyle Munch 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Everett Ford 3-for-4 with a run scored and stolen base as the Foxes (9-8, 2-2) clinched the series win.
Somonauk 4, Newark 3
Silas Johnson’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Bobcats the win. Newark starter Joe Martin struck out 10 over five innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Cole Reibel took the loss in relief. Jake Kruser went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Norsemen.
La Salle-Peru 6, Sandwich 5
In a seesaw game Sandwich scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead, but the host Cavaliers walked it off with two in the bottom of the seventh. Chris Barbor was 3-for-3 with a double, and Austin Marks 2-for-4 with a run scored for Sandwich (7-10, 1-8 Interstate 8 Conference), which outhit L-P 14-6 in the loss.
Kaneland 10, Plano 0 (5 innings)
Johnny Spalasso went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for Kaneland. Kaden Aguirre and Rylan Aguirre had doubles for Plano (3-17, 1-8 Interstate 8 Conference).
SOFTBALL
Newark 13, Somonauk 0
Ryan Williams went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Danica Peshia went 3-for-3 with four runs scored. In the circle Newark’s Taylor Kruser struck out 10 over five innings, allowing three hits.
Oswego East 7, Plainfield North 4
Nicole Stone went 3-for-4 with a run scored and Mia Corres went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Wolves. Kenzie Gatz struck out seven in a complete-game effort in the circle, allowing one earned run on five hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kaneland 9, Plano 0
Ryenn Foote had 20 saves in goal for Plano.
BOYS TENNIS
Oswego 6, West Aurora 1
Oswego had singles wins from Collin Pope and Sam Mongangu and doubles wins from Payton Cardamone/Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid/Kaleb Pope, Jack Wentzell/Reyhan Tanovic and Elijah Tsang/Henry Nelson.