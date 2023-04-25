Yorkville School District Y115 to buy old city hall property for $700,000

YORKVILLE – Yorkville School District Y115 will purchase the old city hall building at 800 Game Farm Road for $700,000.

Members of the Yorkville School Board approved the purchase at their April 24 meeting. Superintendent Tim Shimp said the district expects to close on the property by the end of May or early June.

The city of Yorkville moved its offices and police headquarters into the newly renovated professional building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive on April 21.

The Yorkville City Council will hold its last meeting at the 800 Game Farm facility on April 25, when aldermen are expected to approve the property sale.

The school district plans to move its top administrative offices into the 20,000-square-foot building this summer, Shimp said.

The old city hall building is located directly across Game Farm Road from Yorkville High School on the west. The building is flanked by Yorkville Academy on the south, the Yorkville Public Library on the north and the YHS football stadium on the east.

“It just makes sense,” Mayor John Purcell said of the building sale, noting that the city and school district have been discussing the possibility for at least two years.

Meanwhile, offices now occupied by the administration at 602 Center Parkway will be transformed into space for the district’s “transition” special education program, a state-mandated service for those aged 18 to 22.

Next door, the 604 Center Parkway building, which houses the district’s Center for Innovation and hosts School Board committee meetings, will remain unchanged.

Currently, the school district sends transition students to a special education cooperative housed at Plano High School on a contractual basis to provide the service.

Director of Student Services Melinda Lasky said moving the program to Yorkville will provide many benefits to students as well as taxpayers.

“It’s all about our transition students learning jobs skills,” Lasky said.

Lasky noted that there are numerous businesses in the surrounding area, presenting an opportunity for the transition students to obtain jobs to which they would be able to walk.

Until now, enrollment in the program has not been sufficient to justify changing the contract arrangement, both Shimp and Lasky said.

However, the transition program is expected to have 25 students by the start of the 2024-25 school year, Lasky said.

The transition program will be phased in at the new location over the next two or three years and ultimately will save the district a considerable amount of money.

Currently, the district pays $43,000 per year for each student in the program, Lasky said, with the cost expected to rise to $68,000 within three years.

By bringing the program to Yorkville, the district will be able to provide the service at a cost of $31,000 a year for each student, she said.

The $700,000 cost for the purchase of the old city hall building will be paid from a capital development fund that was established with a $9.3 million bond issue in December of 2021, according to Director of Finance Operations Kreg Wesley.

Both the old city hall building and the space for the transition program will require renovations.

Director of Facilities Heather DiVerde said the work for the new administrative center at the old city hall will primarily involve construction of additional walls to create more offices in the building.

Removal of office walls to create bigger spaces will be the goal at the Center Parkway building, said DiVerde, adding that she is meeting soon with contractors to make plans and establish costs for the renovations, which also will be covered by the capital bond fund.

The School Board approved the old city hall purchase on a unanimous vote.

“We save a considerable amount of money moving our transition kids back to Yorkville,” board President Lynn Burks said, adding that the new administrative center will allow the district “to improve and grow programs” with the addition to the Game Farm Road campus.