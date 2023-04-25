Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, April 24: Oswego’s Eddie Scaccia strikes out 14 in combined no-hitter

BASEBALL
Oswego 7, Plainfield North 0
Eddie Scaccia struck out 14 over six innings and combined with Dominic Stringham on a no-hitter for Oswego. Cade Duffin went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Panthers, who scored three runs in the fourth and three in the seventh to blow the game open. Chase Gerwig had two RBIs.
Oswego East 7, Minooka 6
Josh Polubinski went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Mike Polubinski went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and Bode Bregar struck out three over five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, for the Wolves (11-6, 3-1).
Sycamore 17, Sandwich 0
The visiting Spartans banged out 15 hits and finished up the win with a nine-run fifth. Tyler Lissman had two of Sandwich’s three hits.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 8, Plainfield East 0
Yorkville’s Madi Reeves tossed a perfect game with 16 strikeouts and the Foxes broke out with six runs in the first inning. At the plate Sara Ebner and Sam Davidowski each went 2-for-3, Jensen Krantz drove in three runs and Kaitlyn Roberts hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Foxes (16-1).
Sandwich 11, Rochelle 0
Aubrey Cyr struck out five over four shutout innings, including her 100th strikeout of the season, and senior Hailey Hoffman pitched a perfect fifth to close out the Senior Night win. At the plate Breanna Sexton went 2-for-2 with five RBIs and Alexis Sexton and Lily Geltz each went 2-for-3.
Oswego 11, Romeoville 2
Aubriella Garza went 2-for-4 with a homer, triple and two RBIs and had four strikeouts in the circle, Marissa Moffett went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Zoe Precup went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and struck out six in the circle and Rikka Ludvigson drove in three runs for Oswego (12-4).
Oswego East 17, Joliet Central 0
Finley Anderson went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two triples, three runs scored and three RBIs and Emma Lenczewski homered and drove in four runs for the Wolves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 3, Waubonsie Valley 1
Haley Fioresi, Gilly Young and Grace Braun scored goals for Oswego.
Plano 1, Ottawa 1
Alexa Diaz scored a tying goal for Plano on a 30-yard free kick in the 60th minute, but Ottawa won in penalty kicks. Ryenn Foote had 17 saves in goal for Plano.
“Great night for soccer. Girls were able to play under the lights in Ottawa,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said. “The match was very competitive. It was a fun match to be a part of and I was really proud of the work our girls put in today.