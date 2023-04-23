Yorkville Junior Women’s Club collecting shoes for fundraiser

Did you ever imagine your old shoes could help a high school senior attend college? Or help provide local children with Christmas gifts? Well they can, and here’s how.

The Yorkville Junior Women’s Club is participating in a fundraiser were there is nothing to buy or sell. The group just needs your old shoes. Check your closets for shoes that are out of style, out of season or outgrown.

These shoes will go beyond raising funds for the community; they are given a second life, helping individuals in developing nations such as Ghana, Haiti and Cambodia.

Gently worn, used and new shoes should be in good condition with the soles intact, dry, clean, no holes and still have life left in them.Those football cleats, tap shoes, boots, high heels and tennis shoes that no longer fit are all great (no skates or snow boots). Shoes with laces can be tied together.

The club will be collecting shoes through May 31. Several local businesses are serving as drop-off locations. Check the YJWC Facebook page for an updated listing. A Drop off Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the YJWC Spring Craft and Vendor show May 6 at Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville.

For information or to be a collection site, email YorkvilleJWC@gmail.com or message the club through its Facebook page.