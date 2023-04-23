United Church of Sandwich hosting pork chop drive-thru April 30

United Church of Sandwich will host its annual pork chop drive-thru event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Expert grillers Matt Olson and Ron Henrich will cook the pork chops. Meals include two pork chops, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce and roll. Tickets cost $16 and can be bought from church members; at the church office, 512 Lions Road in Sandwich 815-786-9243; or at Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St. in Sandwich, 815-786-6226.

Tickets bought by April 27 will be entered into a drawing to win one of six homemade pies.

For information, visit unitedchurchsandwich.org.