Make your Friday special with the Oswegoland Park District’s Soup, Salad & Scrabble event. Come to the Little White School Museum on Friday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for some friendly Scrabble competition and a lunch including soup, salad and dessert.

This event is for ages 55 and up; cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and registration closes on May 30. Visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org to register or call 630-554-1010 with questions.