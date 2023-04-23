Newark student recognized as District FFA Star Winner

Ty Steffen of Newark was selected as the District FFA Star Farmer. He is a member of the Newark FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes four outstanding FFA members in each of the five FFA Districts in Illinois as the District Star Award for outstanding accomplishments in FFA and agricultural education.

Steffen was selected as the District 2 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area.

The District Star Awards, including the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience, recognize FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.