Village of Montgomery, Earthmover Credit Union hosting free shredding event May 13

Free paper shredding will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, courtesy of the Village of Montgomery and Earthmover Credit Union. The bi-annual shredding event will occur in front of the Montgomery Police Department, located at 10 Civic Center Ave. on the Village’s west side off Route 30. The event is open to the entire Montgomery community.

Registration is not required, but coordinators kindly ask donors to limit their shredding to only a few boxes. Those with five or more boxes are asked to arrive after 11 a.m, as space is limited.

Participants can enter the Stuarts Sports Complex/Montgomery Police Department Campus from Griffin Drive, heading north to Civic Center Ave. and should remain in their cars. Volunteers and staff from the shredding company will assist in unloading cars and safely destroying documents.

The fall shred event date is tentatively planned for Sept. 23 at the same time and location.