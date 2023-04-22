Register now for annual Oswego Community Yard Sale

The Oswego Community Yard Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, rain or shine. There is an option to participate in one or both days.

The cost to register is $8, which helps offset advertising costs. The village will advertise the yard sale on oswegoil.org, on social media platforms, and in a full-page ad in the Oswego Ledger on Thursday, June 1. Street addresses of participants will be published so shoppers can find participating sales.

Yard sales are great for our community’s environment, promoting reuse and recycling of materials. For information, visit oswegoil.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/1852/713?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.