Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, April 21: Danica Peshia drives in eight runs in Newark softball win

SOFTBALL

Newark 25, IMSA 0

Danica Peshia went 5-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, eight RBIs and five runs scored for Newark. Peyton Wohead went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and four RBIs and Ryan Williams was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.

Morris 9, Sandwich 8

Morris scored a run in the top of the sixth to break an 8-8 tie and went on to the Interstate 8 Conference road win. Allison Olson went 2-for-4 with three three RBIs and Alexis Sexton and Johanna Freemon also went 2-for-4 for Sandwich (8-7, 2-5). Aubrey Cyr struck out 12 and allowed one earned run.

BASEBALL

Minooka 7, Oswego 6

The host Indians scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning take the Southwest Prairie West game. Trey Heranandez was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Chase Gerwig scored a run, drove in a run and walked twice for Oswego.

Ottawa 6, Sandwich 3

The Pirates scored three runs in the first inning and three in the second for the Interstate 8 Conference road win, despite getting out-hit by the Indians 10-5. Austin Marks scored a run and drove in a run and Chris Barbor had two hits for Sandwich.

Kaneland 13, Plano 3

Parker Violett homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Knights, who scored six runs in the first inning and went on to an Interstate 8 Conference win. Nick Serio doubled and drove in both runs for Plano (3-15, 1-6).

Plainfield North 7, Yorkville 3

Kam Yearsley went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Simon Skroch went 2-for-3 for the Foxes.

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 1, Plano 0

Ryenn Foote had 19 saves in goal for Plano.

“It was a very windy match tonight. It was also pretty competitive,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said. “Both of our teams had some good looks at goal. La Salle was able to sneak one in during the first half with a good shot. Really proud of our girls hustle tonight in the cold wind.”

BOYS TENNIS

Oswego 7, Joliet Co-Op 0

Oswego’s Collin Pope, Nathan Wentzell and Sam Mongangu won singles matches and Payton Cardamone/Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid/Kaleb Pope, Jack Wentzell/Reyhan Tanovic and Elijah Tsang/Henry Nelson won doubles matches, all in straight sets.