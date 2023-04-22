Plano library announces April-May programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Library Road Trip: ends Sunday, April 30. Patrons of participating libraries can pick up a Library Road Trip passport at any participating library and receive a souvenir gift and a stamp on their passport. Take passports to other participating libraries to receive additional stamps and souvenirs, while supplies last. Passports must be turned in to their home library on or before April 30 to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize gift basket.

Adult programs

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, April 24, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesdays, April 25 and May 9, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Medicare Basics: Tuesday, April 25, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. or 6 to 7:15 p.m. An overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans, tips to protect your savings from out-of-pocket expenses, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, April 27 and May 11, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Crafts to Go Kits: Strawberry acorn magnets available Monday, May 1. Free craft kits for high school students and adults on a first come, first served, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Meeting Room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Preschool Storytime: Monday, April 24, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Rhyme Time: Wednesday, April 26, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Music & Movement: Tuesday, May 2, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For children ages 0-6, with an adult. Join us for some of our favorite music and movement activities. Kids and parents will get to play simple musical instruments, dance with scarves and more. Registration required.

Bookworms: Monday, May 8, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Pizza and Pages (grades 3 – 5): Tuesday, May 9, or Thursday, May 11, 5 to 5:45 p.m. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. “Spy School” by Stuart Gibbs will be discussed.