Oswego Presbyterian barbecue fundraiser planned for April 29

Oswego Presbyterian Church will host a 5Bs BBQ drive-thru fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity and the church’s Kenya mission.

Dinner choices include two pork chops, two quarter chickens or one pork chop and quarter chicken combo. Dinners include coleslaw, baked beans, roll and applesauce.

Ticket prices are $16 in advance or $18 at the door.

Advance tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the church office, 1976 Route 25 in Oswego, or by visiting forms.gle/YK3vRtNBtD4gHjd38.

Enjoy a great barbecue dinner while supporting a very worthy cause.