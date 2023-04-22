Open Roads ABATE attends Legislative Day in Springfield

ABATE of IL, Inc. held its legislative day on Wednesday, March 22, at the Capitol building in Springfield. Open Roads ABATE members, along with many other ABATE of Illinois members, met with members of the House and Senate in person. The state representatives heard ideas, concerns and issues regarding profiling, autonomous vehicles, E15 fuels, off-roads vehicles and distracted drivers. ABATE members from the state of Illinois filled a portion of the gallery at the Capitol while bills were being discussed.