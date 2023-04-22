April 22, 2023
Open Roads ABATE attends Legislative Day in Springfield

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are Open Roads Chapter member Sam Mataya, back center, with Starved Rock ABATE members Shane Bice, Dan Kleckner and State Senator Sue Rezin. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)

ABATE of IL, Inc. held its legislative day on Wednesday, March 22, at the Capitol building in Springfield. Open Roads ABATE members, along with many other ABATE of Illinois members, met with members of the House and Senate in person. The state representatives heard ideas, concerns and issues regarding profiling, autonomous vehicles, E15 fuels, off-roads vehicles and distracted drivers. ABATE members from the state of Illinois filled a portion of the gallery at the Capitol while bills were being discussed.