Oswego American Legion hosting craft show Saturday

The Oswego American Legion is hosting a spring craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St. in Oswego. Admission is free.

A variety of vendors and crafters are participating at the event, which will take place indoors. Each participant has donated an item to be raffled. Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or 6 for $5. All funds raised go to the American Legion to help support local veterans.

Oswego American Legion is also still hosting Friday night fish fries until May 19. Fish fries run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The all-you-can-eat buffet features fried and baked cod, perch, fried and baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, french fries, vegetable and a weekly special. Cost is $15 and $13 for seniors.