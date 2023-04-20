Yorkville police reports / April 14-20, 2023

Information in the April 20, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Fender bender leads to charge

Khaaliyah D. Moncrieffe, 21, of the 2900 block of Horizon Court in Plainfield, was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle at 9:40 p.m. April 15 at the intersection of routes 126 and 47.

Police said Moncrieffe’s front bumper collided with the rear bumper of another vehicle while turning right onto Route 47 from Route 126. Damage was minor, and there were no injuries. Moncrieffe was cited and given a court date.

Traffic stop nets license charge

Gabriel Trollinger Mcadoo, 26, of the 100 block of Coloniel Parkway in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license suspended at 3:15 p.m. on April 17, in the 500 block of South Bridge Street (Route 47). Mcadoo was issued a court date and released.