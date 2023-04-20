Oswego police reports / April 14-20, 2023

Information in April 14-20, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a theft by deception they took at April 17 at a business in the 70th block of Stonehill Road.

Retail theft reported

Oswego police took a report of a retail theft that occurred at an unknown time April 16 at the Meijer store on Douglas Road.

Hit-and-run crash

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 4:33 p.m. April 16 on Douglas Road at Fernwood Road. Police said a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Montgomery resident was struck by a blue SUV that left the scene. No injuries were reported.

Retail theft arrest

Oswego police arrested Lavon V. Wrye, 22, of the 200 block of West 108th Street, Chicago, on a charge of retail theft at 4:07 p.m. April 16 at a store in the 2500 block of Route 34. Police said Wrye was transferred to the county jail in Yorkville to await a bond hearing.

License violation

Oswego police cited David A. Sam Caal, 33, of the 100 block of Seminary Avenue, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m. April 16 on Madison Street at Chicago Road. Police said Caal was released on a recognizance bond.

Wallet reported stolen

Oswego police took a report concerning the theft of a wallet at 7:46 p.m. April 15 at the Walmart store in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said they are investigating.

Speeding

Oswego police ticketed Asdrubal Hernandez Mancilla, 54, of the 500 block of North Highland Avenue, Aurora, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 4:03 a.m. April 16 on Plainfield Road and Linden Drive. Police said Mancilla was released on a recognizance bond.

Vehicle damaged at Oswego East

Oswego police are investigating a criminal damage to property incident that they were notified of at 8:01 p.m. April 15 at Oswego East High School on Harvey Road. Police said a vehicle’s headlight was found damaged.

No valid license

Oswego police ticketed Godinez Suarez Celerino, 21, of the 1600 block of High Point Court, Montgomery, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 11:05 a.m. April 15 on Douglas Road at Route 34. Police said Celerino was released on a recognizance bond.

DUI arrest on Fifth Street

Oswego police arrested Deonte D. Merritt, 20, of the 600 block of Plymouth Court, Oswego, on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 3:59 a.m. April 15 on Fifth Street at Bluegrass Parkway. Police said Merritt posted a cash bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Theft report taken

Oswego police are investigating a report of a theft they took at 10:44 a.m. April 14 at a store in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said about $310 in cash was taken.

Speeding

Oswego police ticketed Enrique G. Miret, 31, of the 900 block of Old Indian Trail, Aurora, for driving 26 mph or more over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 11:51 a.m. April 14 on Orchard Road at Tuscany Trail. Police said Miret was released on a recognizance bond.

Speeding

Oswego police ticketed Tamelra S. Powell, 46, of the 600 block of Brook Court, Oswego, for speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 12:58 p.m. April 15 on Woolley Road and Plainfield Road. Police said Powell was released on a recognizance bond.