Kendall County 4-H youth qualify for state equine contests

4-H members from Kendall County advanced from the Northeast Regional 4-H Horse Bowl and Hippology Competition to the State Contest at University of Illinois being held this Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23.

In competition, participants answer questions about equine anatomy and care, covering topics such as diseases, genetics, parasites, feed, nutrition, behavior, breeds, equipment and the digestive, respiratory, skeletal, endocrine and circulatory systems.

“These 4-H youth dedicate months to studying academic and science materials, and practicing for the contests,” Kim Eisnaugle, Kendall County 4-H program coordinator said in a news release. “We’re proud to have our local 4-H members participating at the state level and wish them luck.”

Horse Bowl competitions are like other scholastic bowls, with two teams competing at a time, each trying to be the first to buzz in and answer correctly to score points. In a Hippology contest, individuals complete both a written test and visual stations to earn a combined score.

The following local youth will represent the Northeast Region at state contests in Urbana:

Senior Hippology: Anna Green of Oswego, Michaela Persico of Montgomery and Annelise Veeder of Montgomery;

Intermediate Hippology: Jenna Green of Oswego, Grace Homerding of Yorkville and Alexis Modaff of Oswego;

Senior Horse Bowl: Anna and Jenna Green, Persico and Veeder.

4-H volunteer coaches are Anji Persico and Karen Veeder. Learn more about 4-H at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.