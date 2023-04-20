Boulder Hill School holds book signing for student authors to mark National Encourage a Young Writer Day

BOULDER HILL - Boulder Hill Elementary School held a book signing event on April 10, National Encourage A Young Writer Day, for two of its students, Evelyn Mendoza and Jeremiah Smith-Jones, who each published their first book over the summer of 2022.

Evelyn’s book, “Two Awesome Friends,” follows two girls who meet at a park and become great friends. More about Evelyn’s book is available at drive.google.com/file/d/1TNRLm-9893_VwQ5rGmX4Vcydo6ySBuoa/view?pli=1. She hopes to continue to write more books about the adventures of the two friends, according to a press release from Oswego SD308.

Jeremiah’s book is entitled “Why Don’t I See Me? I Am American History, Black History.” Jeremiah was interested in writing a black history book because when he was in the library he found it difficult to find books on black history for his age to read. More about Jeremiah’s book is available at drive.google.com/file/d/1ivGxRxGB9ldYcngTyI1ajVWhYgnw1EBZ/view. He plans to continue to write about black history for now, but hopes to write about other topics in the future.

“Writing is a skill that transcends environments. It is a skill that is valued in work, school, home and social settings. Even with the ever-growing world of technology, there is still a need for skilled writers in many areas of life. Encourage creativity and confidence in young individuals and talk to them about their ideas and dreams,” the press release reads.

The press release concludes, that Oswego SD308 “is proud of Evelyn and Jeremiah as well as all of the emerging young writers around the district.”