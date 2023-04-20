About eight miles of streets in Oswego set for resurfacing this year as Village Board OKs $2.9M contract

Oswego residents will see smoother roads ahead in the coming months.

At the April 18 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved a $2.9 million contract with Hillside-based Builders Paving, LLC. For the 2023 street resurfacing project. Builders Paving will resurface approximately eight miles of roadway along with concrete curb and gutter removal and replacement, sidewalk removal and replacement and patching.

The streets set to be resurfaced include:

Mill Road, west village limits to Route 31

Presidential Boulevard from Taft Drive to West Washington Street

East Tyler Street – Adams Street to East Washington Street

Stonehill Road

North side of 19 Stonehill Road to south side of 67 Stonehill Road

Sudbury Circle – entire limits

Cascade Lane and Pearce’s Ford Road to Grays Drive

Grays Drive and Pearce’s Ford Road to Cascade Lane

Bluegrass Parkway from Douglas Road to 5th Street

5th Street from Yoakum Boulevard to Bluegrass Parkway

Bellevue Circle – entire limits

Kendall Point – Kirkland Circle to Route 34

Kirkland Circle – entire limits

In addition, patching is proposed on portions of Judson Avenue and Southbury Boulevard. City officials said that $1.5 million in the city’s motor fuel tax fund and $1.5 million in the city’s capital improvement fund will pay for the project.