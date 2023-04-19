State treasurer seeking to reunite Kendall County residents with nearly $7.6 million in unclaimed cash, property

YORKVILLE – Illinois Treasurer’s Office is looking to reunite tens of thousands of Kendall County residents with nearly $7.6 million in unclaimed cash and property.

The money is waiting to be claimed under the office’s I-Cash program, which safeguards unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards until they can be returned to their rightful owner. In Kendall County, there are more than 140,630 unclaimed properties.

“It’s often a surprise for people to find out they have an overlooked investment account or final paycheck through no fault of their own,” State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “This money and property belong to the people of Illinois. It should be in their pocketbook rather than the state’s safe.”

Frerichs’ reminder is part of a statewide digital media, newspaper and direct mail push to reunite residents with more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property.

State law requires the Illinois Treasurer’s Office to publish newspaper ads in all 102 Illinois counties every six months and to send letters to residents who have newly reported unclaimed property of $100 or more.

An estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search I-Cash find unclaimed property, and the average claim is $1,000. Treasurer Frerichs has returned a record more than $1.6 billion in unclaimed property through more than 1.3 million claims during his tenure after he prioritized changes in technology, efficiency and state law to streamline the process.