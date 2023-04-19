‘It’s been a great ride’: Outgoing Oswego village president upbeat during final Village Board meeting

Outgoing Oswego Village President Troy Parlier was upbeat as he presided over his last meeting Tuesday as village president.

“I want to thank the board and I want to thank the staff,” Parlier said during the Village Board meeting. “It’s been a great ride. It’s not really staff any more, it’s just a bunch of my friends. It’s been my pleasure and my honor working with you.”

He then quoted Lord Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Scout Movement.

“Try to leave this world a little better than you found it and when your turn comes to die, you can die happy in feeling that at any rate, you have not wasted your time but have done your best,” Parlier said. “And that we have done.”

Parlier, a Republican, lost in his bid for a second term to former Oswego village trustee and Democratic candidate Ryan Kauffman. Village voters had their choice between an even split of Democratic and Republican candidates, each on opposing slates for village president and three open board seats.

The Democratic Village Board candidates, Karin McCarthy-Lange, Luis Perez and Andrew Torres, garnered more votes than incumbent trustees James Marter II and Terry Olson and Planning and Zoning Commission member Jason Kapus, running as Republicans.

Kauffman and the new village trustees will take their seats at the May 2 Village Board meeting. Trustee Tom Guist and others thanked those leaving the board for their accomplishments

“You guys left [the village] with more infrastructure, more progress on infrastructure, more staff, less taxes and in the best financial position,” he said. “Thank you for the work. I appreciate it.”

Marter, in turn, thanked everyone for their help, including Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo.

“Even though we’re the ones up here making the decisions, we couldn’t have done most of the things we did without the help of you guys in the background,” he said. “It’s been an honor to do this. I was a little hesitant to jump in four years ago and I had zero regrets in doing so. It’s been a fun time. I’m glad we were able to do as much as we did.”