Underwood seeking federal funds for Kendall County and Aurora food pantries, Newark water tower rehab

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, announced Monday, April 17, that she is seeking federal Community Project Funding for 15 projects throughout the 14th Congressional District, including projects in Yorkville, Newark and Aurora.

Community Project Funding is an initiative that allows members of Congress to request direct funding for projects that benefit the communities they represent, coupled with strict transparency and ethics requirements. Projects are restricted to a limited number of federal funding sources, and only state and local governments and eligible nonprofit entities are permitted to receive funding.

“I have always made it a priority to bring the voices of the 14th District to Congress, and I’m working hard to make sure that our community’s needs are reflected in federal funding bills,” Underwood said in a statement. “These projects will directly benefit families in northern Illinois, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring these federal dollars home.”

In compliance with House Rules and Committee requirements, Underwood has certified that she and her immediate family have no financial interest in any of the projects selected. Underwood’s certification forms for the projects listed are available here, listed in alphabetical order.

Underwood has requested funding for the following Kendall County-area projects:

• Kendall County Community Food Pantry infrastructure improvements, 208 Beaver Street, Yorkville. Amount requested, $763,500. According to Underwood’s office, this funding would be used to rehabilitate the food pantry facility by making accessibility and energy efficiency improvements. The pantry’s flooring is currently an uneven surface made up of unsealed concrete that is difficult to walk on and poses a potential hazard, especially for those with mobility challenges. In addition to resurfacing the flooring, this project includes the installation of emergency pathway lighting and handicapped-accessible entry doors. The project will boost energy efficiency through the refixturing and installation of LED lighting, converting the facility to solar energy and reducing air infiltration.

• Elevated water tank rehabilitation, Newark. Amount requested: $369,000. According to Underwood’s office, this funding would be used for a full rehabilitation and repainting of Newark’s 50,000-gallon elevated water storage tank, including lead paint removal containment and disposal. This project would protect Newark residents and businesses from lead exposure and ensure they have access to a safe and reliable water supply.

• Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry, 1110 Jericho Road, Aurora. Amount requested: $650,000. According to Underwood’s office, this funding would be used to renovate and upgrade the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry’s facility, allowing it to expand operations and improve accessibility to its services. The renovations would include the installation of an elevator to the second floor of the pantry; accessibility improvements throughout the facility; purchase and installation of outdoor LED signage; buildout of the second floor to include a meeting room, computer lab and clothes closet; purchase of a commercial washer/dryer; and improvements to the kitchen. This project will allow the food pantry to serve more families and help them better address the root causes of food insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the community.